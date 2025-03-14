Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors: How to Watch

The Utah Jazz are back at home on Friday to face the Toronto Raptors.

Mar 7, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) goes in for a layup over Toronto Raptors guard AJ Lawson (0) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz are back at home on Friday night to face the Toronto Raptors after an extensive five-game road trip and could be on the verge of an eight-game losing streak depending on the results of this one.

The Raptors have been looking solid lately, winning six of their last ten games and potentially on the verge of a three-game winning streak.

It wasn't long ago that we saw these teams face off, as the two met at the beginning of the month when the Jazz fell in a 109-118 loss. In what will be their second of two contests in the 2024-25 campaign, it remains to be seen if Utah will avoid a season series sweep.

Here's everything else to know ahead of the Jazz's second battle of the season against the Raptors.

Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Date/Time: Friday, March 14 at 7:30 PM MT
  • Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
  • Television: KJZZ-TV
  • Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
  • Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
  • Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
  • Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)

