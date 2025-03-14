Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back at home on Friday night to face the Toronto Raptors after an extensive five-game road trip and could be on the verge of an eight-game losing streak depending on the results of this one.
The Raptors have been looking solid lately, winning six of their last ten games and potentially on the verge of a three-game winning streak.
It wasn't long ago that we saw these teams face off, as the two met at the beginning of the month when the Jazz fell in a 109-118 loss. In what will be their second of two contests in the 2024-25 campaign, it remains to be seen if Utah will avoid a season series sweep.
Here's everything else to know ahead of the Jazz's second battle of the season against the Raptors.
Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors
- Date/Time: Friday, March 14 at 7:30 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
