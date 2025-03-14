Jazz Turnover Struggles Have Now Hit Historic Lows
The Utah Jazz have had no shortage of issues in keeping control of the ball throughout their 2024-25 season.
The Jazz are on pace to lead the league in turnovers for the second straight season with 17.5 a night, leading the Memphis Grizzlies who sit in second-worst at 16.2 by over one turnover –– further cementing their spot as the least efficient in the stat category in the NBA.
However, the Jazz's status as one of the more turnover-prone teams in recent history was further emphasized in a stat revealed by John Schuhmann of NBA.com.
According to Schuhman, the Jazz now have the most games with at least 25 turnovers for any team within the past decade.
"Losses to the Pistons and Raptors last week were the Jazz’ssixth and seventh gameswith at least 25 turnovers. That’s the most games with at least 25 turnovers for any team in the last 10 seasons. The Jazz still have the worst turnover differential (by a wide margin) in the 48 seasons for which turnovers have been counted, having committed fewer than their opponent in only seven of their 64 games."
For a young team still developing and learning the ropes of the NBA game, it's not a shock that this team has as many lapses as they do in turning the ball over. However, those struggles have clearly limited their success between wins and losses, with the Jazz going 1-6 in those games committing 25-plus turnovers.
It's far from the Jazz's only limiting factor when it comes to elevating their stock as one of the stronger teams in the league, but losing the turnover battle on a nightly basis will inevitably lead to being on the wrong end of the scoreboard pretty consistently.
In just over 60 games on the year, five players on the roster are averaging over two turnovers a night. Four have over 100 total committed throughout the season.
The sooner the Jazz can get things right in maximizing their offensive possessions, the sooner this team will be able to right the ship. Yet, it's far from an overnight process, and one that likely requires some more extensive development and a few more impact players in the mix to make that happen.
In the meantime, things could continue to be ugly for a Jazz team that's consistently lacked the firepower on the offensive end, and primed to continue their tank in the final 20 games of the season. But, hopefully with a big offseason soon ahead of roster improvements and further development of the young core, the arrow can begin to turn in the right direction.
