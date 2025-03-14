Jazz vs. Raptors Injury Report: Scottie Barnes, Keyonte George Status
The Utah Jazz will be back home on Friday night for an important matchup with the Toronto Raptors.
The Jazz, fresh off being fined by the league for sitting Lauri Markkanen, are either getting healthier or have taken the fine as a wake-up call. While both teams ultimately have their eyes set on the draft lottery, there are always minutes available for player development.
Here’s the latest from the injury report.
Utah Jazz:
Keyonte George: Questionable (Left foot contusion)
John Collins: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season (Right fibula fracture)
This is as healthy as the Jazz have been in a long time. With only Collins ruled out, the team will have lots of lineup flexibility for head coach Will Hardy. Because of the injuries, the Jazz have had to be creative with rotations for much of the season. It’ll be interesting to see who gets left out of the rotation.
Collins has been in and out of the lineup with injuries throughout the season as the Jazz try to get through the finish line healthy. Despite this, he has had no issue producing when on the court. After a bit of a rocky first year with the Jazz, Collins has arguably been the team’s best player this year. It’s been an excellent turnaround from the forward.
Toronto Raptors:
Ochai Agbaji: Questionable (ankle sprain)
Scottie Barnes: Questionable (pinky sprain)
Ulrich Chomche: Out (Knee surgery)
Gradey Dick: Out (Right knee bone bruise)
Brandon Ingram: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Jonathan Mogbo: Out (Nasal fracture)
Jakob Poeltl: Out (Rest)
Jakobe Walter: Out (Right hip flexor)
The Raptors have no interest in winning tomorrow night’s game as they try to tank their way towards better draft odds. Keep an eye on Scottie Barnes, who also qualifies as a star player under the policy that got the Jazz fined for sitting Markkanen.
Agbaji being upgraded to questionable means that we could see the former Jazzman return to the court in Salt Lake. Agbaji spent just 1.5 seasons with the Jazz before being dealt for the draft pick that became Isaiah Collier.
The Raptors traded for and extended Ingram at the trade deadline. Despite this, he has not suited up for the team yet. With the season dwindling, it looks less likely by the day that he makes his Raptors debut this season.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm MT.
