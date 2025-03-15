Walker Kessler Makes Jazz History Unseen for 40 Years
It's been a strong third season with the Utah Jazz for Walker Kessler.
Following an up-and-down second year in the league, Kessler made sure to respond in a massive way with a statement third campaign. He's averaged career-highs in points (11.5) and rebounds (12.3) per game while also leading the NBA in field-goal percentage.
However, the consistent place in the box score Kessler has consistently stood out in since entering the league is his block numbers; a spot where he's averaging career highs in (2.5) while also stamping his place in the Jazz history books.
According to a post from the Jazz on X, Kessler is the fastest player in Jazz history to reach 450 blocks, accomplishing the feat in just 188 career games.
"Walker Kessler recorded his 450th career block against Memphis in his 188th career game, the fastest to reach 450 blocks with the Jazz in the last 40 years. Kessler is the only player in his draft class to even record 250 blocks."
Kessler found his way to the record in a major way in that matchup vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, finishing the night with nine points, 14 rebounds, and an absurd six blocks –– another eye-catching performance in the box score found for the 23-year-old, further proving why he can be the cemented center of the future for this roster.
That one didn't end in a win, eventually leading to the Jazz's seventh-straight loss, 115-122, yet in a campaign leaning upon the development and progression of young talent, Kessler's strides forward on both ends of the floor have been a major positive aspect of an otherwise bumpy season.
