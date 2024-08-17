Former Jazz Star Gordon Hayward Recounts Classic Kobe Bryant Moment
Former Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward has been making the rounds since announcing his retirement earlier this month. His latest comes from visiting The Dan Le Batard Show, and Hayward recalls a "Welcome to the NBA" exchange with Ron Artest of the Los Angeles Lakers. Hayward remembered Artest conversing with the late great Kobe Bryant and not mincing words when assessing his appearance and ability to guard in the post.
"When we played the Lakers one of the years and they had Ron Artest... he looks at me and then looks back at Kobe and he's like 'Hey Kob, just throw me the ball in the post man. Look who's guarding me. I've got Bieber guarding me.'"
Hayward came into the league after spending two years at the University of Butler. The No. 9 pick of the 2010 NBA draft became a household name when he led Butler to the 2010 NCAA championship game. It would be hard to believe that Artest or Bryant didn't know who Hayward was prior to tip-off.
Hayward made news by crossing paths with Bryant again when the Jazz faced him in his last game as a pro. Bryant certainly got the best of the Jazz that night by scoring 60 points. In fact, Bryant outscored the Jazz by himself in the third quarter, 23-21.
After Bryant passed away, Hayward was accused of an intentional lane violation to help Bryant reach the 60-point milestone. Hayward addressed the issue via Twitter and stated that nothing could be further from the truth.
"He got 60 on me and I didn't give him anything free all night. What happened on the free throw line was not intentional. Kobe would have lost respect for me if I gave him something free. That’s what made him so very special!" -- Gordon Hayward
Since participating in Kobe's last game, Hayward's road has been rocky. His best years as a pro were in Salt Lake City, but the grass appeared greener on the side, and Hayward decided to part ways with Utah in 2017.
