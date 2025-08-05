Former Utah Jazz Forward Among Most Overlooked Players in NBA
While he might be a few years removed from the roster, former Utah Jazz forward (and current member of the Phoenix Suns) Royce O'Neale may be among the most underrated NBA players, not just of the past season, but perhaps from across the past half-decade.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale recently created a list sorting through the league's five most underrated players of the past five years, and while he didn't reside in the top spot on the board (those honors went to Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, O'Neale was ranked as the fifth-most underrated name, mainly due to the sheer impact he presents on both ends of the floor.
"Neale is phasing out of this group as he ages. But ultra-low-usage wings who hit their threes and bust their butts on defense are the crème de la crème of these discussions," Favale wrote. "Nobody has actualized this standard over the past half-decade more than O'Neale."
"Since 2020-21, he has made 724 triples at a 38.8 percent clip while posting a usage rate barely above 12. Surprise, surprise: The 32-year-old has the lowest usage rate of anyone to match this volume and efficiency. It's not close, either. Grayson Allen's 15.5 usage is the next lowest on the board. That O'Neale continues to splash treys so efficiently while guarding the other team's best or second-best player is ridiculous—a legitimately big deal. It's just not treated like one. Really, it never has been."
It's nothing new for O'Neale to be one of the league's more effective two-way talents, something that's been carried over since his time with the Jazz–– the franchise where he spent the first five years of his career as an undrafted free agent.
During his time with the Jazz, O'Neale appeared in 370 total games from 2017 to 2022, averaging 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 42.6% shooting from the field, while also starting in just over 60% of those contests.
Now with the Suns, his home for the past season ahd a half, O'Neale's impact as a truly strong 3&D seems to be a bit overlooked, especially as a part of last year's roster headlined by Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and all of the dysfunction that came with it. But, even with the ups and downs, he had a solid individual year to show for it.
In 75 games played and 22 starts, O'Neale averaged 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds, shooting an efficient 40.6% from beyond the arc–– all while being a high-end wing defender.
This season, as the Suns may tend to struggle in the Western Conference standings, that same lack of attention may be the case for the former Jazzman, but nonetheless, he remains an effective starting forward at age 32, and maybe even one of the most underrated at his position throughout recent history.