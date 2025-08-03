NBA Insider Provides New Intel on Kevin Love, Utah Jazz
It looks like there may be movement on the Kevin Love and Utah Jazz front, as one insider notes the two sides potentially getting closer to a buyout agreement ahead of next season.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Love is "actively exploring" pathways out of Utah following last month's trade from the Miami Heat.
"As for the busy buyout market: Stay tuned. We've already seen Bradley Beal (Clippers), Lillard (Trail Blazers), Ayton (Lakers), Smart (Lakers) and Jordan Clarkson (Knicks) find new teams after securing buyouts and now five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love is actively exploring potential pathways out of Utah after he was dealt by Miami to the Jazz as part of the three-team Norman Powell trade," Stein wrote.
Whether that pathway means a buyout or a trade could be in play, the development from Stein makes it pretty clear that the 17-year league veteran and former NBA champion likely won't be suiting up in a Jazz uniform anytime soon. Instead, he'll be looking for other opportunities.
Love was dealt to the Jazz alongside other Heat forward Kyle Anderson as a part of the John Collins trade earlier this summer, and while a buyout from Utah has always been in the cards, it looks like Love and his camp may already be in the beginning stages of making said split happen.
Earlier reports detailed that Love may be interested in heading to a "glamour market" for his next team, with the likes of the New York Knicks, or either of the Los Angeles Clippers or Lakers could be in play as well–– perhaps including a potential reunion with his good friend LeBron James from their time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
During his most recent season with the Heat, Love played in 23 games to average 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in just under 11 minutes a night, shooting 35.7% from the field.
While not quite the prime Kevin Love of his days with the Cavs or Minnesota Timberwolves, he's still worthy of a 15-man roster spot for next season, and with the right fit, could find his way to one of his last chances at winning the second title of his career as he heads into his age-37 season.
Nothing's official yet, but the situation between Love and the Jazz certainly bears watching across the coming weeks the months ahead of next season's tip-off.