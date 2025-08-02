Inside The Jazz

The Utah Jazz have seen no shortage of trade rumors involving Lauri Markkanen for the past two summers.

Jared Koch

Mar 17, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots a technical free throw during the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Despite most of this offseason's action coming to a halt, the trade chatter has lingered around Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen this summer as a potential mover if the stars align. And while so far, nothing truly groundbreaking has developed on Markkanen's front, those around the league have continued to keep tabs on the situation.

Zach Lowe is the latest to chime in on the Markkanen trade buzz and any likelihood behind it during his latest episode of The Zach Lowe Podcast, noting that he'll be keeping his eye on Markkanen as the most interesting trade candidate in the NBA.

"I have not one eye, but both eyes semi-permanently looking in the direction of Lauri Markkanen, who immediately became the most interesting trade candidate in the league when Utah announces to the world, saying, 'Yeah, we're selling everybody off," Lowe said. "Look, they extended him, he's making a lot of money, he's got to rehab his value a little bit. He didn't play enough last year; he missed a whole bunch of games. But, I'm staring over there, like, constantly."

It's not to say that the Jazz are truly shopping Markkanen around the league to those that are interested, but he's also not untouchable–– which does in effect make him quite an intriguing trade candidate when surveying the top names in the league who could be on the move.

Markkanen did have his ups and downs last season, averaging his lowest scoring average of 19.0 points a night since being in Utah, shot a career-low from the field at 42.3%, had his injury turbulence, and holds an albatross of a contract for the next four years–– but if he were up for grabs on the market, even with the red flags to mention, it'd be hard to see a few teams not at least calling the Jazz to gauge their temperature on a deal.

The Jazz did hold Markkanen's value extremely highly in trade conversations last offseason when his name emerged across headlines before his inevitable extension, so perhaps that trend could roll over into this summer which makes his move harder to imagine, but there's also a world where that asking price has taken a dip since.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots a three point basket during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors
Mar 14, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots a three point basket during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

As of now, Markkanen remains in a Jazz uniform, ready to take on his fourth season in Salt Lake City. However, that status remains subject to change.

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the deputy editor of Utah Jazz On SI. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, contributing to Denver Broncos On SI, Indianapolis Colts On SI, and Sacramento Kings On SI. He has covered multiple NBA and NFL events on site, and his works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.

