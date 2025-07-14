Former Utah Utes Star Has Statement First Half in Jazz vs. Warriors
LAS VEGAS, NV– The Utah Jazz have been on the opposite end against a familiar face in their second summer league matchup in Las Vegas vs. the Golden State Warriors– and that's former Utah Utes star Gabe Madsen, who came out with nothing short of a strong first half.
While coming off the bench vs. the Jazz, Madsen certainly impressed in his first eight minutes of action. He posted a game-high 18 points on an absurd 6/7 shooting from the field, paired with an assist and a steal in the process, elevating him as one of the best players on the floor through one half on Sunday.
It's a bit of a shock to see the former Ute show out with such an elite shooting night, as he comes in as an undrafted free agent with the Warriors on just a summer league contract, and has yet to even earn the starting nod in their backcourt.
Despite that, Madsen's taken the opportunity in stride, and had an electric night so far through some limited action.
Madsen finished his last game with the Warriors playing only nine minutes, logging eight points and a rebound on 3/4 shooting. Clearly, he's already outperformed those standards early in this one, and has another half ahead of him to continue the hot hand.
With more nights like this in Vegas from Madsen, he might find his way past just a summer league contract and onto a two-way deal ahead of next season.
On the Jazz's side of things, Kyle Filipowski leads the way with 11 points, shooting 5/13 from the field with three rebounds and an assist, along with nine points coming from Isaiah Collier, next to four rebounds, three assists, and a steal.
Through 20 minutes of play, the Jazz trail, 49-40, vs. the Warriors, where they'll have to put together a slight comeback effort to avoid an 0-2 start while in Vegas.