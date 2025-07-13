Utah Jazz's Ace Bailey Links Up With NBA Legend at Summer League
LAS VEGAS, NV– During each year's slate of NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas, there's certain to be several names in and around the league coming to town to see the some of the newest young faces around the league taking the floor for the first time, with one of the premier guys in the mix being none other than Utah Jazz's fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey.
Bailey, while he wasn't in the fold for the Jazz during their first summer league game vs. the Charlotte Hornets, is still in Vegas with the rest of the roster, catching the action in the meantime of nursing his right hip injury.
And on Saturday, while watching the matchups between the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs, Bailey caught up with one notable Hall of Famer, and one of the greatest NBA guards in recent memory sutting courtside: Allen Iverson.
Iverson, a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team and a member of the 2016 Basketball Hall of Fame class, made his way to Vegas along with Bailey to catch the motions of Cooper Flagg vs. Dylan Harper–– ending in a standout showing for each, and a low-scoring, 69-76 finish in favor of the Spurs, but a nice showing from both rookies.
As for Bailey's case, he hasn't gotten his chance to shine in Las Vegas like the aforementioned two, but he's certainly put the league on notice during a small sample size.
During Bailey's last time out for the Jazz, it came with a strong performance in game two of Utah's summer league action vs. the Memphis Grizzlies–– ending with 18 points being tied as the second-leading scorer for Utah paired with, seven rebounds and three assists before he'd be ruled out for the two contests to come.
Iverson's certainly good company to be had for the Jazz rookie, and if his health takes a positive turn in the hours leading up to their next game vs. the Golden State Warriors, perhaps Bailey could be the next one to put on a show for the Hall of Fame guard in Vegas.