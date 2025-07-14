Utah Jazz Reveal Starting Five vs. Warriors
LAS VEGAS, NV– The Utah Jazz will have the second of their four summer league outings on Sunday night vs. the Golden State Warriors, and have since revealed their starting five they'll be rolling out for the contest, as a couple of key names will be out of the action.
Here's the starting five for the Jazz vs. the Warriors:
PG: Isaiah Collier
SG: Elijah Harkless
SF: Cam McGriff
PF: Cody Williams
C: Kyle Filipowski
One major change to note from the Jazz's last outing? No Walt Clayton Jr. will be in the mix, as he's been announced as out vs. the Warriors after suffering from a hamstring strain vs. the Charlotte Hornets, which may inevitably keep him out for the rest of Utah's time in Vegas, though time will tell.
Instead of Clayton Jr., it'll be McGriff securing the start in his place–– the undrafted rookie forward out of Oklahoma State, who will be primed to make his first start of summer league.
Along with Clayton Jr., the Jazz's other rookies in fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey, along with second rounder John Tonje will also be slated to miss Sunday's game vs. Golden State, as both will be dealing with injuries to sideline them for their third and fifth contests, respectively.
Instead, Elijah Harkless will be in line for his second-straight start, the fill-in for Bailey, who finished with five points, two rebounds, two assists, and a staggering four steals in his 30 minutes on the floor vs. the Hornets. Harkless was listed as questionable heading into the contest, but was inevitably elevated at game time.
As all three of this year's rookies will be on the sidelines, expect another big night from Kyle Filipowski, who should be primed for another sizeable workload, along with a bit more responsibility on the shoulders of Isaiah Collier and Cody Williams.
The Jazz and Warriors will tip-off at 8 PM MT.