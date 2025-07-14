Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz Reveal Starting Five vs. Warriors

Who will be the first five out for the Utah Jazz vs. the Golden State Warriors?

Jared Koch

Mar 17, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) controls the ball during the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
LAS VEGAS, NV– The Utah Jazz will have the second of their four summer league outings on Sunday night vs. the Golden State Warriors, and have since revealed their starting five they'll be rolling out for the contest, as a couple of key names will be out of the action.

Here's the starting five for the Jazz vs. the Warriors:

PG: Isaiah Collier
SG: Elijah Harkless
SF: Cam McGriff
PF: Cody Williams
C: Kyle Filipowski

One major change to note from the Jazz's last outing? No Walt Clayton Jr. will be in the mix, as he's been announced as out vs. the Warriors after suffering from a hamstring strain vs. the Charlotte Hornets, which may inevitably keep him out for the rest of Utah's time in Vegas, though time will tell.

Instead of Clayton Jr., it'll be McGriff securing the start in his place–– the undrafted rookie forward out of Oklahoma State, who will be primed to make his first start of summer league.

Along with Clayton Jr., the Jazz's other rookies in fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey, along with second rounder John Tonje will also be slated to miss Sunday's game vs. Golden State, as both will be dealing with injuries to sideline them for their third and fifth contests, respectively.

Instead, Elijah Harkless will be in line for his second-straight start, the fill-in for Bailey, who finished with five points, two rebounds, two assists, and a staggering four steals in his 30 minutes on the floor vs. the Hornets. Harkless was listed as questionable heading into the contest, but was inevitably elevated at game time.

Jan 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Elijah Harkless warms up before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

As all three of this year's rookies will be on the sidelines, expect another big night from Kyle Filipowski, who should be primed for another sizeable workload, along with a bit more responsibility on the shoulders of Isaiah Collier and Cody Williams.

The Jazz and Warriors will tip-off at 8 PM MT.

Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

