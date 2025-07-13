3 Utah Jazz Players to Watch in Warriors Summer League Game
LAS VEGAS, NV– The Utah Jazz will get the second of their four showcases in Las Vegas rolling on Sunday night vs. the Golden State Warriors, coming fresh off their first loss of the summer vs. the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, and hoping to rebound in a game in which they'll be down a few key pieces in the lineup.
Though shorthanded a few members, the Jazz will still have multiple names suiting up on Sunday worth keeping a close watch on–– three of which we'll be sorting through here with some eye-catching narratives to follow them after Utah now has four summer league games of action under their belt.
With that, here's three names to keep an eye on during the Jazz's summer league game vs. the Warriors.
1. Cody Williams
Someone who's made a notable shift in their play style in these few summer league contests has been last year's 10th-overall selection, Cody Williams, as he's made it a premier focus to remain increasingly aggressive in his responsibility as a scorer, and has had a few notable performances alongside those changes.
Last time out vs. the Charlotte Hornets, Williams finished with the second-highest scoring mark on the Jazz as a part of a strong second half, collecting 21 total points on 8/19 shooting from the field, next to three rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Certainly, some positive rolling into the rest of the time in Las Vegas, and keeps him in center focus for Sunday vs. the Warriors.
Especially as the Jazz come into Sunday a bit shorthanded without fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey, Williams' responsibility expands. Let's see if he can capitalize on the opportunity.
2. Jaden Springer
Springer enters this game with an interesting case attached to him. He comes off an up-and-down showing vs. the Hornets in which he finished with zero points in 17 minutes off the bench, a -18 plus-minus, and was kept relatively quiet behind the likes of Isaiah Collier and Walter Clayton during their strong performances.
Yet, Springer might have a bit more of an extended opportunity vs. Golden State. Clayton Jr. has since been ruled out with a hamstring strain on Sunday before tip-off, which could effectively lead to Springer getting a chance to start, get a green light, and then rebound from a bleak performance from Friday.
Especially while on a non-guaranteed contract entering next season, it puts a bigger magnifying glass on how Springer may fare in these summer showcases. Against the Warriors, this could be his best chance to have a night that jumps off the page.
3. Kyle Filipowski
Undoubtedly, the biggest name worth keeping an eye on in this one, Kyle Filipowski, comes off a dominant showing vs. the Hornets in which he collected 32 points, six rebounds, and five assists, and will have the opportunity to have another huge impact for Utah's second outing in Vegas.
Through both the Salt Lake City Summer League and a short time in Vegas, Filipowski has made his presence felt–– collecting a couple of double-doubles, showing off his high-end playmaking sense and basketball IQ, and presenting himself as one of the better and more versatile young offensive bigs in the entire NBA.
With those factors in mind, Filipowski might be the best player on the floor in this contest between the Jazz and Warriors, which must keep him in the line of sight for any fan watching on Sunday.
In the event Filipowski has one more night like he did vs. the Hornets, it could easily be the last time we see him out on the floor before the Jazz call it a wrap on his summer league.