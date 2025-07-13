Utah Jazz Rookie Ruled Out Fifth-Straight Game vs. Warriors
The Utah Jazz will be without another one of their rookies leading up to their Sunday night contest vs. the Golden State Warriors.
According to the Jazz's latest injury report update, the Jazz have ruled out second-round rookie John Tonje with a right ankle sprain vs. Golden State.
Tonje, the Jazz's 53rd-overall pick in last month's draft, has yet to suit up for any of the Jazz's summer league showings to this point with his ankle injury, with his absence vs. the Warriors being his fifth-straight missed game.
Tonje will also join alongside other Jazz rookies in Ace Bailey (hip) and Walter Clayton Jr. (hamstring) on the sidelines, who will each be out with their respective injuries. Bailey will be missing his third-straight game since being ruled out in Salt Lake City, while Clayton Jr. will be slated to miss Sunday after suffering from a hamstring strain late in Utah's last game.
Tonje was an experienced wing coming into the draft from Wisconsin, who was one of the best scorers in the college ranks, averaging 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game in his most recent season with the Badgers, ultimately finding his way to first-team All-Big Ten Honors at year's end.
However, he'll have to wait at least one more night before making his Jazz debut, with the next chance for him to take the floor looming on Monday vs. the San Antonio Spurs, and perhaps number-two overall pick Dylan Harper.
Instead of seeing Utah's rookie trio from this summer's class in the action, expect the Jazz's attack to be led by last year's drafted trio of Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski, who comes fresh off a dominant 32-point outing vs. the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, to be leading the charge for this group vs. Golden State on Sunday night.
The Jazz and Warriors will be tipping off at 8 PM MT.