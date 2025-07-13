Utah Jazz Reveal Ace Bailey Status vs. Warriors
LAS VEGAS, NV– The Utah Jazz will be taking on the second of their four showings in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League vs. the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, coming fresh off a loss vs. the Charlotte Hornets during their first outing.
However, for Sunday vs. the Warriors, don't expect to see fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey in the mix.
According to the team's latest injury report, the Jazz have ruled out Ace Bailey with a hip injury, the same injury that's kept him out for Utah's past two summer league outings–– with the latest status update marking his third absence in a row.
Along with Bailey, 18th-overall pick Walt Clayton Jr. has also been ruled out due to a hamstring strain suffered during the Jazz's last game vs. the Hornets. Two-way signee R.J. Luis has been ruled out for the fifth-straight game due to left knee soreness, while second round pick John Tonje has been upgraded from out to doubtful.
A tough blow for fans looking to get another early look at the Jazz's rookie talent brought in from last month. From Utah's perspective, it does make sense for the team to take a better-safe-than-sorry approach when it comes to playing their new guys, but sucks a bit of the life out of Sunday's contest vs. Golden State.
During Bailey's last time on the floor, it came during the Jazz's victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in the Salt Lake City Summer League, a game where he finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. However, he'll have to wait once more to get a chance to suit up for the summer action once again, as his next opportunity resides on Monday vs. the San Antonio Spurs.
With Bailey and Clayton Jr. out of the fold, keep a close eye on Kyle Filipowski–– who comes off an impressive 32-point performance vs. the Hornets on Friday, and could be on the verge of another big night with two big names out of the mix.
Tip-off between the Jazz and Warriors will be at 8 PM MT.
