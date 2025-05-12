Inside The Jazz

How to Watch NBA Draft Lottery: Can Utah Jazz Land No. 1 Pick?

It's a massive night set to unfold for the Utah Jazz.

Jared Koch

May 12, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; A overall shot of the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place West. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
The day is finally here.

After months of waiting for the time to officially arrive for the ping-pong balls to bounce and decide the fate of 14 teams, the 2025 NBA Lottery is upon us, and with it comes a massively important day for the Utah Jazz and their future.

The Jazz suffered from a bundle of ups, downs, and struggles across their last season to get where they are now, but find themselves with a 14.0% chance to land that aspired number one pick, and with it, perhaps pick up projected top pick, Duke's Cooper Flagg. Alongside them reside the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets, who also have the same odds.

The history surrounding the draft lottery hasn't been incredibly favorable for Utah. The Jazz have never moved up in any lottery throughout their franchise history, most recently dropping one spot from nine to 10 in last year's events, when Colorado's Cody Williams eventually became the selection later that June.

This time around, the Jazz hope to find a bit better luck to come their way. It's a class with tons of ample and strong talent to build around at the top of the board, meaning Utah can find a key cog to add into their rebuild with luck falling their way in Chicago.

Not only is there a premier prize in Flagg, but with names like Rutgers' Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey also on the table as projected top-three selections and options for Utah, it could provide this group a much-needed cornerstone for this rebuild if the Jazz find themselves fortunate enough to pick within the top-three of the draft for the first time since 2011.

With that, here's how to tune into Monday's events of the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.

Date/Time: Monday, May 12th, 5 PM ET

Where: Chicago, IL

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo

Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

