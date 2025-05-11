Jazz Land Cooper Flagg, March Madness Star in Pre-Lottery Mock Draft
With the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery right around the corner, the final predictions as to how things could fall around the league later this June are now filing in before the ping-pong balls officially decide each of the 14 team's fate, and their chances at landing the number one pick.
And for the Utah Jazz, the stage is set for this to be perhaps one of the most important lotteries, and perhaps drafts in franchise history. Tied with the best odds to land the top spot on the board, and with it, projected number-one overall pick Cooper Flagg, if things fall their way.
And while that ultimate fate will form once the big reveal comes about on Monday night, some outlets are already projecting things to go notably well for the Jazz this summer.
In CBS Sports' pre-lottery mock draft, analyst Cameron Salerno pinned the Jazz as the lucky ones to secure Flagg at number one, who he touts as a "generational talent" within this class of prospects.
"The term 'generational talent' gets thrown around loosely these days," said Salerno. "Flagg is worthy of that bill. The Duke superstar was the best player in college basketball this season while playing half the year as a 17-year-old. Flagg can be a two-way game-wrecking forward at the next level who can double as your face of the franchise for the next decade. The Jazz would be ecstatic if the lottery balls fell their way."
With Flagg at number one also came Utah's selection further down the board at 21st overall with their pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves, where they're projected to take a swing on Florida's Walter Clayton Jr.
"Clayton's legendary March Madness run jumped him into the first round for good," Salerno wrote. "Clayton was one of the best shotmakers in college basketball and is fearless. Pairing Flagg with a veteran guard from the college ranks would be viewed as a home run draft for Utah. While Clayton is projected to go at No. 21 here, it wouldn't surprise me if he worked his way into the lottery on draft night."
Such an outcome would be tough to look down on from the Jazz's perspective. Flagg would provide a sure-fire number-one option and cornerstone on the wing to build around for perhaps the next decade, while Clayton Jr. provides strong experience at the college level, ideal shotmaking ability, and could enter as another valuable piece within Utah's budding backcourt.
For this duo to transpire, it would undoubtedly take some considerable luck their way. Not only would Utah have to hit big on their 14% chance to land number-one, but for a March Madness standout like Clayton to fall in their laps may be wishful thinking.
Though if this type of first-round managed to pan out in such a way for Utah, it could be the leg up this rebuild needs to officially take that strong next step.
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery will officially come to form on Monday, May 12th, in Chicago, where the Jazz and each other contender for number one will discover their final placement.