Utah Jazz Full 2025 NBA Draft Lottery Odds: Where Could They End Up?
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is just days away from shaking out, and with it, the Utah Jazz will likely have their 2024-25 regular season campaign defined with the results of where their first-round pick may land.
After a 17-win season, their worst in franchise history, the Jazz are now primed with a strong chance to land a premier pick in this year's draft, and have secured themselves nothing less than a top-five pick later this June.
Not only are the Jazz tied for the best odds in the NBA to pick at number one in this year's draft, the same remains true for each of their potential outcomes in the top four, being tied with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets with equal odds to land at second, third, or fourth.
Here's a full breakdown of where the Jazz could land come the big reveal:
1st: 14.0% chance
2nd: 13.4% chance
3rd: 12.7% chance
4th: 12.0% chance
5th: 47.9% chance
On paper, the far and away most likely outcome would be Utah to land at number five compared to any individual selection one through four.
However, that would be contingent on four total teams behind the Jazz leaping ahead of them to luck out within the top four, forcing them outside at five. That exact outcome transpired in the most recent draft lottery in 2024, when the Detroit Pistons were jumped four times, with the Atlanta Hawks being the one to secure the top pick and Zaccharie Risacher.
Despite nearly a 50% chance to fall to their worst-case scenario, the odds are at a greater probability for the Jazz to secure a spot within the top four and pick up one of the high end talents in this class, with Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey being among that short list of potential targets.
In terms of how the entire league's lottery odds are expected to shake out, Tankathon laid out the table for how each team's night could go later next week, and it's clear there's nothing short of a variety of results that could come to form.
Time will tell if luck will fall the Jazz's way, or perhaps the opposite, but needless to say, the anticipation is starting to build on what's to come at the beginning of next week across the league.
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery will get rolling on Monday, May 12th in Chicago.