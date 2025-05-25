Pacers' Rick Carlisle Praises Former Utah Jazz Center After Game 2
While we've seen the likes of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam shine during this year's Eastern Conference Finals for the Indiana Pacers, there's one underrated name on the roster who's managed to get some credit from head coach Rick Carlisle even in limited reps on the floor.
That's none other than Pacers' backup center and former Utah Jazz big man Tony Bradley. The 2017 first-round pick has only played eight total minutes in Indiana's two contests vs. the New York Knicks, but that doesn't mean Coach Carlisle doesn't notice his impact.
“Tony Bradley hasn’t played in the series, but he’s one of our better rebounders,” Carlisle said after the Pacers' Game 2 win. “We elected to go with him to spell Myles [Turner] a little bit. We’re a team that needs everybody. That’s how we’ve got to play.”
During his eight minutes on the floor in Game 2, Bradley put together one point and two rebounds. Of course, far from a stat line that jumps off the stat sheet, but clearly one to grab the attention from Carlisle.
Bradley was a member of the Jazz for three seasons from 2017 to 2020. He suited up in a total of 70 games through his time in Utah, averaging 4.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks on just over 10 minutes a night.
Following his time with the Jazz, Bradley bounced around to a few different destinations. He bounced from the Philadelphia 76ers, to the Oklahoma City Thunder, to the Chicago Bulls, and now has established his place in Indiana.
Bradley isn't expected to dethrone Myles Turner for the Pacers' starting center role anytime soon, but as a serviceable back up and role player, Coach Carlisle clearly likes what he brings to the table.
Bradley and the Pacers will look to make the count 3-0 in the series against the Knicks on Sunday night in Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 6 PM MT.