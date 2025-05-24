5 Former Utah Jazz Players Can Still Make the NBA Finals
The final four teams in this year's NBA playoffs are currently battling it out in some high-stakes Conference Finals matchups, and with the latest results of the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Game 2 matchup on Friday night, both series have now begun with a 2-0 start.
And while the Utah Jazz aren't anywhere close to this year's Conference Finals action, they do have a few former members of the roster still in the fold to try and win their first NBA championship– five to be specific.
Here's the five former Jazz players still in the mix of this year's postseason:
Minnesota Timberwolves: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (2022-23), Rudy Gobert (2013-22), Mike Conley (2019-23), Joe Ingles (2014-22)
Indiana Pacers: Tony Bradley (2017-20)
On the West, the Jazz have tons of former representation with the Timberwolves, two being former All-Stars in Gobert and Conley, and one being a fan favorite in Ingles. However, they do find themselves in a 0-2 hole after being unable to steal a game in Oklahoma City, making their upcoming Game 3 contest in Minnesota crucial if they truly want to extend this series.
As for the East, one former Jazz player remains in Pacers' big man Tony Bradley, Utah's former first-round pick from 2017 at 28th overall. And with their latest win to take both games on the road in Madison Square Garden, the stage could be set for at least one previous member of the Jazz to take the floor on the Finals floor later this June.
There's still a lot of ball to be played, but for Jazz fans, keep an eye on all five former members and their chance to hoist the Larry O'Brien at season's end.
