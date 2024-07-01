Insider Prepares Jazz Fans for Lauri Markkanen Trade
Here we go again. In what feels very familiar to Utah Jazz fans, the rumors of Lauri Markkanen being traded this offseason could be coming to fruition. ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst is on the record, stating that rival executives believe Markkanen will be moved this summer. Windorst made his claim on The Brian Windhorst & Hoop Collective Podcast.
"The teams that are negotiating with the Jazz do think there's a good chance they're going to move him."
The rumors surrounding Markkanen up to this point have been consistent with an extension happening this summer. However, a combination of the haul received in the recent Mikal Bridges trade combined with the Jazz not being able to land a big name via free agency or trade may have put Utah on a different path.
This move would mean the Jazz would be in full tank mode entering the third year of their rebuild. With a stacked projected draft class in 2025, it makes a lot of sense, and considering Utah has six rostered players who were drafted in the last two years, there might not be a better time to focus on the development of its young players.
This move might not sit well with Jazz fans who have witnessed a one-foot-in and one-foot-out approach to tanking the prior two seasons. Also, Ainge hinted in his postseason press conference that Utah would be looking to go "Big Game Hunting" this offseason, but this rumor suggests the complete opposite.
If the rumor is true, we can expect more trades down the road. It's hard to believe that Utah would move Markkanen but not trade Colin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins. All three players' names have been circulating in the rumor mill this offseason.
Remember, Windhorst was the insider with intel about the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell trades happening. It could be déjà vu being just two years removed from the blockbuster trades that changed the trajectory of the Jazz franchise. It appears it's time to start refreshing the social media feeds until there's closure on the matter. Stay tuned.
