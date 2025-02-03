Insider Reveals Jazz's Plan for Newly Acquired Trade Addition
The Utah Jazz made a couple of interesting moves over the weekend, but one of those was their trade with the Los Angeles Clippers to bring in two players in exchange for Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills –– those two being Mo Bamba and P.J. Tucker.
However, it seems like neither of those players will end up suiting up for the Jazz.
The Jazz already announced their release of Bamba, and the signs are pointing to Tucker being shipped out sooner rather than later.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Jazz are trying to flip Tucker for more future draft capital and will be expected to buy him out in the event a trade can't be found.
"Utah hopes to flip newly acquired PJ Tucker for another team’s salary dump to land more future draft pick capital, league sources told HoopsHype. If Utah is unable to flip Tucker in another trade, he’s expected to be bought out, sources said."
It's no surprise to see Tucker likely not see a game on the floor for Utah. The longtime league veteran turns 40 years old in May, so it's difficult to envision him as a fit for this young Jazz team on the verge of being a bottom five team in the NBA.
Tucker wouldn't be the best fit for the Jazz on the floor either. Utah wants to prioritize young players and development, and while one of the NBA's longest-tenured veterans would be a solid mentor, it wouldn't make practical sense for him to stick in Salt Lake City.
Instead, expect a trade to follow soon as we enter the week of the NBA trade deadline involving Tucker. If not, a buyout will almost certainly be on the way.
