Rookie Surpasses Jazz Legend in Franchise History
The Utah Jazz continue to see some impressive stuff from their rookie guard Isaiah Collier.
After falling in the Jazz's lap with the 29th-overall pick in last summer's draft, Collier has continued to prove Utah right by taking a chance on him while showing out as one of the best first-year players in the league throughout this season.
And considering Collier's recent accomplishment, that trend has only continued heading into the final stretch of the season.
Collier's 360 total assists in the 2024-25 season has now landed third in Jazz franchise history for most assists in a season by a rookie, surpassing former Utah All-Star Deron Williams at 359.
Collier has been a major bright spot in the Jazz's season, but especially so when it concerns his playmaking and passing skillset he's brought to Utah's offense.
In 59 games played through his rookie campaign, Collier has averaged 7.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in 25 minutes a night, also leading all rookies with the most assists per game and total assists with just 15 games remaining on the season.
At this point, it's looking more and more likely Collier will catch Hall of Fame guard John Stockton in his final showings on the season. With 15 games to go being 55 assists away, it leaves the rookie needing to average just over 3.5 assists per game in the final stretch to reach the franchise record for first-year players.
If his rookie sample size has proven anything, it's shown that Collier will likely keep up his strong play here in order to earn his spot in the Jazz history books, but it'll still take a solid final month of the season to make that reality come to fruition.
If anything, Collier stamping his place in the Jazz record books, at least in the top three, passing a former All-Star talent in Deron Williams, should mean extremely good things for what lies ahead in the Utah guard's future development.
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!