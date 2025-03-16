Jazz vs. Timberwolves Injury Report: Keyonte George Update
The Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves will play for the third time this season on Sunday night. These teams are trending in opposite directions, as the Jazz have lost 8 games straight while the Wolves are on a seven-game winning streak.
Interestingly, each team’s streak began the following game after Utah’s 117-116 victory over Minnesota at the end of February.
Here’s the latest from the injury report.
Utah Jazz:
Jaden Springer: Questionable (Low back soreness)
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Left plantar fasciitis/illness)
John Collins: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Keyonte George: Out (Left foot contusion)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season (Right fibula fracture)
Elijah Harkless: Out (G-Leauge)
Micah Potter: Out (G-Leauge)
Oscar Tshiebwe: Out (G-Leauge)
The Jazz will be without John Collins for a minimum of two weeks following his ankle injury on Thursday. The 27-year-old is having a career year and has arguably been Utah’s best player.
With a little under a month of the season left, it is unclear whether Collins will be back in the lineup. In his absence, the Jazz have relied on Kyle Filipowski to step up, and he’s delivered. The rookie is a versatile front-court piece who is making a late push for an All-Rookie Team spot.
George continues to miss time due to a left foot contusion. The second-year guard has had a good year for the team, averaging 16.8 points and 5.9 assists per game. With both he and Clarkson out, the Jazz will have to find extra scoring elsewhere in the backcourt.
Minnesota Timberwolves:
Leaonard Miller: Out (G-League)
Jesse Edwards: Out (G-League)
Tristen Newton: Out (G-League)
A clean injury report for the Wolves, they’ll only be missing players assigned to their G-League roster. This health boost is a major part of their recent stretch of improved play.
The returns of Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and Donte DiVincenzo have each brought the team closer to the Western Conference Finalist we saw a year ago. As they try to climb the conference standings and avoid the play-in, they should take care of business against the rebuilding Jazz team.
Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 pm MT.
