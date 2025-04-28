Jazz's Isaiah Collier Talks Biggest Shift from College to NBA
The Utah Jazz had a major standout in the backcourt this season with the emergence of rookie Isaiah Collier, who elevated from being in and out of the G League from the beginning of the year to becoming a nightly starter in the rotation by the middle of the 2024-25 campaign.
It was an impressive showing all around from Collier, who averaged 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists through 71 games, also breaking John Stockton's franchise rookie assist record for the Jazz in the process.
Though, with all rookie seasons transitioning to the next level, there's bound to be some adjustments and development to make across the year, and Collier is no different. The 20-year-old from USC recently sounded off on what he felt the biggest change he noticed between college and the NBA, where he focused on one major aspect he saw stand out: pace.
"I'd say the speed of the game," Collier said during his end-of-season presser. "It's very fast. You've got to be in a different type of shape to be able to play in the NBA. I felt like I was in good shape coming in, got better over time as I played more minutes. So, the pace."
Even for a player like Collier, who plays at a rapid tempo and fast pace as he leads on the offensive end, he felt as though the speed of the NBA play is the biggest adjustment he had to make to his game. Impressive.
But in a league with bigger, faster, stronger athletes than the college game, it's not a shock to see so many young players, including Collier, note the pace of play as a big change. The NBA is also entering a time where quick, efficient possessions are becoming increasingly important for the top teams in the league, so it's hard to see the speed slowing down any time soon.
Thankfully, for a young, fast-tempo player like Collier, he's made clear he can adapt, adjust, and develop quickly across a season, as he presented during his most recent rookie campaign. And for a lead playmaker and initiator of the Jazz's offense, that can only mean good things moving forward.