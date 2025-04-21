Jazz's Collin Sexton Makes Strong Statement on Will Hardy
While the last few seasons of Utah Jazz basketball have had their ups and downs, one thing has remained pretty certified throughout the turbulence, and that's the team's cemented head coach of the future in Will Hardy.
Since taking the reins of the Jazz on the sidelines three years ago, the team has certainly struggled, yet also had some impressive moments led by Hardy as well.
During the first two years of the rebuild, Utah surged onto the scene with a better-than-expected record at the All-Star break, thanks to a bought-in, motivated rotation, produced an All-Star level talent in Lauri Markkanen in the process, while the coaching staff commanded by Hardy consistently ensured to get the most out of their guys until making big moves to break things down at the trade deadline.
This season was a bit different, though, as the Jazz plummeted to the bottom of the standings from the start of the year, fully committed to the tank, and had much different results than the first two showings of the rebuild. Despite the struggles in the standings, though, it hasn't come with a lack of confidence in Coach Hardy, or anything close to it.
In fact, following this season, it almost seems as if he and his players have landed even better chemistry.
The latest player to speak highly of Coach Hardy is veteran guard Collin Sexton, who was asked during his end-of-season presser whether he feels Hardy is a good coach, and didn't hold back on his praise.
"I feel like Will is a great coach," Sexton said. "We have a really, really good relationship. He might cuss me out, and I'm like, 'Alright, coach, you're right.' And then, after the game, he was like, "You know what? I might be wrong on that play." I feel like our relationship allows us to be able to scream and yell at one another when it's time, because he definitely gets onto me during the game. But I feel like he's one of the great coaches. You've seen it the past couple years of us all buying in and being there for him. Everyone has his back, to guys that played here to guys that are still here. We're going to have coach's back through and through."
Hardy is one of the youngest coaches in the league at just 37 years old, and only has three years of experience on the job in Utah. Still, the lack of tenure hasn't stopped him from making his dent as already becoming one of the more reputable and respected guys on the sidelines.
For Sexton, part of the reason Hardy has excelled in his role as a coach is due to his former playing days, even while being at the lower collegiate levels. It helps provide a better overall understanding for his guys, and inevitably develops into a better coach because of it.
"Coach Will, he was a player before he was a coach, and he knows we all make mistakes," Sexton continued. "I feel like he didn't forget that since he's in the coaching role. It's super, super cool to have someone that's going to have your back through and through. He's going to scream and yell at the referees, then look at you like, Yo, you messed up. He's always going to have your back, and I appreciate him for that."
Sexton, one of many Jazz players to speak highly of Hardy, provides another example that notes the special mind Utah has leading this group for the foreseeable future.
The Jazz's rebuild may be in full swing, but at the very least, Utah does have the right man leading the ship in Will Hardy.
