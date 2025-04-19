Collin Sexton Makes Strong Claim on Patience During Jazz Rebuild
While the Utah Jazz accomplished their big-picture task of leaning fully into their development and rebuild for the 2025-26 season, it wasn't always the best process to endure for the veterans on the roster eager to put together winning seasons in the prime of their career.
Among that bundle of veterans on the Jazz roster this past season was Collin Sexton, one of the higher-level, tenacious competitors across the NBA, who was tasked to undergo a difficult season in Utah, where wins came by as a bit of a rarity than in years past.
For some, taking on that rebuild and facing a step back is difficult. In the mind of Sexton takes a different approach, ensuring to give his usual 110% effort on the floor when he's out competing, no matter the state of the team.
Sexton was asked about the patience it takes to undergo a slow-burn process like the Jazz have done this past season, but made it known that while the team may have their ideas of building up the franchise, he still takes the floor with a winning mindset each and every night.
"At the end of the day, whenever we're in between those lines, no one's telling us to go out there and not compete," Sexton said. "We're going out there and competing our hardest. We're going out there and playing for one another. So, anytime we step in between those lines, we're trying to win. That's how I look at it."
This year was tougher than most in making that come to fruition, but for the Jazz to build a sustainable, winning culture, it takes guys like Sexton to elevate as a leader through the valleys suffered through this season.
For the front office, aspiring for the best draft pick possible adds up. For Sexton and others taking the court for the 82 showings on the year, it's a different story. They're there to win.
It may take a few years for the Jazz to build what it takes internally and on the roster in order to make the strides to truly compete possible. Further development needs to be generated, more draft picks need to be hit on, and likely some other moves to fit the necessary pieces into the puzzle to get back to contention.
However, as a long-term piece for what the Jazz are building, it's hard to hate the mindset Sexton brings to the table each and every night. He's bought in, motivated, and has high hopes to bring the franchise back to the level it deserves to be.
To make those goals come to form, he's doing his part in making sure to bring that unmatched effort every time he's on the floor. Those are the types of guys you want onboard for the long-haul.