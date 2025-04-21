Top Jazz Prospect Cooper Flagg Makes Huge NBA Draft Announcement
The Utah Jazz got some major news surrounding their number one draft prospect.
In a post to socials, Cooper Flagg has announced he will officially be entering his name for the 2025 NBA Draft.
It's far from a shock to see Flagg declare, as he stands out as the odds-on favorite to land as the number-one overall pick come June's draft, and has been projected to do so as early as last summer. A dominant showing with the Duke Blue Devils for one season, paired with a strong NCAA Tournament run, now leads him to the next step in his young career.
During his one season with Duke, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 49.1% shooting from the field and 38.5% from three. He's a potential two-way force at the next level with ideal wing size at 6-foot-9 and a 7-foot winspan, and has showcased all of the upside to be a superstar as a pro.
Needless to say, in Utah, Flagg would be a massive piece to add to the puzzle in their rebuilding efforts.
The Jazz have been coveting a number-one cornerstone since starting their franchise overhaul three summers ago by trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert out of town, and the Blue Devil could be that foundational piece needed to take this young team to the next stage of their retool.
Now, his decision to declare is a small, albeit nice next step to making that happen.
As for the Jazz's lottery odds to acquire Flagg, their 17-win season cemented them with a tie for the top-three odds to secure Flagg next to the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets, all of which have a 14.0% chance to have the lottery balls fall in their favor for number one.
The Jazz can't fall further than fifth-overall, but obviously, the number one goal is clear. Will the Jazz have luck on their side to capture the Flagg? Time will tell, but for now, Flagg is officially in the mix for this year's class, and will make one roster, front office, and fanbase elated, depending on things pan out later this summer.
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery will take place in Chicago on May 12th.