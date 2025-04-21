Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Issues Injury Update After Limited Season
The Utah Jazz's 2024-25 season held a good bit of trials and tribulations to traverse throughout the year.
One of those hurdles to overcome centered around the health of Lauri Markkanen. While the Jazz were diving head-first into their development, and ultimately, their tanking process across the year that made their star a bit limited in the lineup as is, it wasn't without his bundle of health issues and injuries as well.
Across the 2024-25 campaign, Markkanen had dealt with a lingering lower back injury that derailed him from the start of the season to the end, keeping him in the mix for just 47 contests.
Along with the lack of availability, Markkanen also stumbled a bit statistically, being in and out of the lineup so frequently. He averaged his worst scoring averages since his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022, shot his worst numbers from the field of his career, and overall, didn't play out as the $250 million man the Jazz signed earlier last offseason.
It was a bumpy showing for Markkanen, but one he can now officially put behind him as he embarks on this offseason to prepare for the year ahead.
Though the season is now in the rear-view mirror, the inevitable questions surrounding his health and availability for next season are still bound to appear, wondering whether the star will be good to go once next October rolls around. After all, for a player who's still got four years left on his sizable deal, keeping his long-term health in check is a major priority.
Yet, when asking Markkanen himself, he expects to be 100% heading into next season.
"Yeah, for sure," Markkanen said. "I always take a little bit of time mentally and physically, get right. I trust the people I'm working with to start building up slow. Obviously, we have a big summer with the national team. I'm excited for that, because in previous years, those are the years I've always felt the best."
Clearly, the back doesn't seem to offer many long-term concerns for Markkanen, and with a summer of recovery and soon joining the national team there's room for optimism surrounding what he can put together for his fourth season with the Jazz.
Markkanen has had his health concerns and limited game reps since coming aboard in Utah. Since being traded during the 2023 summer, Markkanen's missed 78 total games within the past three years. While those leaves and absences can be attributed to a variety of factors, it remains to be seen when he can put together a full season sample size playing over 85% of his games.
In the meantime, it seems Markkanen is ready to take a deep breath, get a bit of time off, then get back to the grind alongside the Finnish national team for the EuroBasket to get prepared for the season ahead.