Jazz Fall to Trail Blazers, 124-86: Preseason Winners & Losers
The Utah Jazz finished the preseason by getting curb-stomped by the Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center, 124-86. Jerami Grant led all scorers with 18 points, while Donovan Clingan chipped in 14. Bryce Sensabaugh led the Jazz with 13 points in a losing cause.
It wasn’t pretty from start to finish for Utah. Portland was up 27 points at halftime and never looked back. After a positive preseason, the Jazz looked like a team ready to pack its bags from the word go.
Despite the one-sided affair, the Jazz finished the preseason with a 4-2 record, and their focus will now turn to the home opener against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 23. So, let’s now look at the biggest winners and losers of the 2024 preseason.
Winner: Keyonte George
George will be suiting up for the Jazz season opener on Wednesday night, which is a win. The gut reaction when Utah’s 2023 lottery pick sustained a knee injury against the Dallas Mavericks wasn’t good. George had to be helped off the court, leaving Jazz fans wondering if this is the last time they may see their starting point guard for the 2024-25 season.
However, the setback was much ado about nothing, and George ended up missing just one game. Utah has to be pleased with the growth they’ve seen so far. George finished the preseason playing more efficiently than his rookie year. George shot 21-for-43 from the field, and the game is slowing down for Utah's young star
Besides Lauri Markkanen, George is the player most likely to be a part of Utah’s future. Regardless of whether Utah is planning on tanking the season, we can expect to see George getting full-time starter minutes for the entire season.
Loser: Svi Mykhailiuk & Drew Eubanks
The pair of NBA journeymen signed with the rebuilding Jazz this summer hoping they could rejuvenate their careers. That doesn’t seem like the case out of the gates, as both players spent most of the preseason at the end of the bench.
The Jazz front office didn’t mince words about focusing on the youth movement during media day. Taylor Hendricks and Cody Williams will be blocking Mykhaliuk from minutes on the court, while Eubanks is the third center on the depth chart behind Walker Kessler and John Collins.
Both players signed multi-year contracts, but only the first year is guaranteed. That’s a recipe for being moved at the trade deadline when franchises seek salary cap relief for the 2025-26 season.
Winner - Cody Williams
Utah’s top pick in the 2024 draft looks to be the only rookie cemented into the rotation to start the season. There have been some highs and lows, but at only 19 years old, Williams looks like a steal at the No. 10 overall pick.
Williams’ best game came against the San Antonio Spurs, scoring 17 points while knocking down three shots from long distance. Also, Williams was on the court to close the game in Utah’s 122-113 win over the Houston Rockets.
Williams will get plenty of opportunities this year as the Jazz continue to look to insert more size and length in their rotation. Keep an eye on Williams possibly taking over the starting shooting guard position this year. Utah’s second-best player, Collin Sexton, is the current starter, but his future in Salt Lake City could be as the first man off the bench.
Winner: Walker Kessler
Kessler’s sophomore season with the Jazz didn’t meet the high expectations after earning All-Rookie honors in 2023. However, in the short sample size of the preseason, Kessler’s development looks to be trending in the right direction.
Despite a rough outing against Portland, Kessler has to be happy with how the new season is shaping up. Kessler is back to starting games after coming off the bench last year in favor of John Collins. The rumor mill was full of Kessler rumors this offseason, and we’ll see if he finishes the year in Salt Lake City.
Does Utah’s brain trust see Kessler as a part of the future, or are they auditioning him for a trade? Either way, Kessler should get more opportunities to showcase his talents than what was there at the end of last season.
