Jazz Star Makes Appearance at Utah Mammoth Reveal
After over a year of determining how Utah's newest NHL team would be branded for the foreseeable future, the verdict finally came to form on Wednesday with the introduction of the Utah Mammoth.
Since being dubbed the Utah Hockey Club for their introductory season following their relocation from Arizona, the team officially has its permanent identity on the ice, with the issue of a new name, logo, and uniforms coming to form following months of pondering, fan voting, and even trademark battles to face in the process.
The team posted a reveal of their new updates to their X on Wednesday, along with Utah Jazz and Mammoth owner Ryan Smith holding a presser to discuss the changes.
And even on day one of the Mammoth's new name change, the club was able to see a bit of support from a Utah counterpart in Jazz star Lauri Markkanen, who made an appearance among the crowd during the official press conference reveal, also sporting one of the newly-released jerseys to pair with.
Markkanen, who's now coming off his third season with the Jazz, and consistently shown support for his city's hockey team as a fan of the sport from Finland –– showing up to a few of the Utah Hockey Club's games this season along with a few other players on the roster, and now, he's one of the first to rock their new uniform as they embark on a new era.
It'll be a few months before the Mammoth are officially able to hit the ice under their new branding, but based on his track record, expect Markkanen to be among the many to show out in the Delta Center at some point next season.