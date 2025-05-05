Utah Jazz Announce Contract Extension for Will Hardy
The Utah Jazz will have Will Hardy as their head coach for the foreseeable future.
According to an announcement from owner Ryan Smith, the Jazz have extended head coach Will Hardy's contract until the 2031 season.
Here's the full announcement from Smith:
"We are excited to extend Will Hardy’s contract as head coach of the Jazz through 2031. Will is a great leader, communicator, and ambassador for our org, and is a tremendous partner to Danny, JZ, and me. Our goal is to hang a banner, and Will is a huge part of this journey."
Hardy has been in the fold for the Jazz for the past three seasons, being hired as head coach during the 2022 offseason as an assistant from the Boston Celtics, following the departure of long-time head coach Quin Snyder.
Since then, Hardy has been a key cog in the Jazz's rebuild process. During his three years in Utah, he's collected an 85-161 record for a 34.6% win percentage, though through the ups and downs of wins and losses, Hardy's managed to land considerable respect from both the locker room and the front office to have confidence in his guidance for the future of this roster, and now, his new contract details reflect exactly that.
Following the announcement, Coach Hardy released a statement sharing his thoughts on the extension:
“I’m humbled and honored,” Hardy said in an interview with Holly Rowe. “This is an incredible franchise. To be able to be committed to the next phase of our process is hard to explain. Moments like this are very surreal. I’m so excited.”
While the Jazz continue to put the pieces together in their rebuild for a long-term winning and sustainable group, they now have their leader cemented on the sidelines for at least the next six seasons.