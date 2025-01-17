Jazz-Pelicans Injury Report: Markkanen & Kessler Status Updates
The Utah Jazz hit the road on Friday to face the New Orleans Pelicans. Both teams will be missing key contributors heading into the contest.
Lauri Markkanen (back), Walker Kessler (rest), John Collins (hip), Johnny Juzang (hand), and Michah Potter (illness) are out. As for New Orleans, Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Herbert Jones (shoulder) are out, while Dejounte Murray (elbow) is probable.
This will be the first meeting of a two-game set for the Jazz. Both games will be in New Orleans, with the second contest scheduled for Monday.
The Jazz aren’t pulling any punches in their ranking strategy. Resting Kessler for the second time in three games is something else. It’s been rumored that Utah’s starting center isn’t available via trade, but resting Kessler could suggest he is, or are the Jazz determined to maximize their lottery odds?
Either way, you don’t see a healthy 23-year-old multiple times in a week. Arguably, Kessler has been Utah’s most impactful player this season. Utah has been a disaster on defense when Kessler isn’t on the court.
If the season were to end today, the Jazz would have the fifth-best lottery odds. Utah is only 1.5 games removed from the Pelicans, who have the third-best lottery odds.
The oddsmakers don’t see this one as being close because the Jazz will be missing three starters. DraftKings have New Orleans pegged as an 11-point favorite. The tip-off is at 6:00 pm MT.
