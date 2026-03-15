The Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings are on tap for their final meeting of the 2025-26 season, and both will have several names sidelined for the contest due to injury.

Here's what to expect on the injury front for both the Jazz and Kings on Sunday:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

- OUT: G John Konchar (calf)



- OUT: F Kyle Filipowski (rest)



- OUT: G Ace Bailey (concussion)



- OUT: G Keyonte George (hamstring)



- OUT: F Lauri Markkanen (hip)



- OUT: C Jusuf Nurkic (nose)



- OUT: F Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee)



- OUT: C Walker Kessler (shoulder)

In all, it's eight names ruled out for the Jazz, including all five of their projected starters headed into next season. It'll be the first time this year all five of next season's starters will all be inactive in a signel game.

Their latest injury was suffered by Ace Bailey in the midst of their Friday game against the Portland Trail Blazers when the Jazz rookie left in the first quarter due to a concussion.

Now as he sits in the league's concussion protocol, it'll likely take him out for a few games, including this one against Sacramento. He joins Keyonte George on the sidelines, who's set to be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering a hamstring strain, and Lauri Markkanen and his injured hip.

Utah's wings will also be even more depleted without John Konchar, the Jazz's veteran trade deadline acquisition who's been a frequent piece of their rotation in the past month. He will now miss a third consecutive game with a calf injury with no sign of when he may return.

Mar 9, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) drives past Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) in the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images | Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images

Kyle Filipowski, one of the Jazz's routinely available starts throughout the year, will also be out of the mix due to rest. He's missed only one other game so far this season, coming all the way back in November. He'll now sit out against the Kings for a matchup that holds some heavy draft lottery implications.

Without all five of their regular starters, and a few of his bench pieces, it'll leave Will Hardy to make a handful of lineup adjustments before tip-off.

Isaiah Collier is likely to slot in as their starting point guard, with Brice Sensabaugh alongside him in the backcourt. Cody Williams also feels like an easy name to slot into Utah's starting frontcourt, but outside of those three, you can expect to see some surprise names to begin the night in Sacramento.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

- OUT: C Drew Eubanks (thumb)



- OUT: G Devin Carter (calf)



- OUT: G Malik Monk (ankle)



- OUT: G Isaiah Stevens (thigh)



- OUT: F Keegan Murray (ankle)



- OUT: F DeAndre Hunter (eye)



- OUT: C Domantas Sabonis (knee)



- OUT: G Zach LaVine (hand)

The Kings certainly aren't without their big injuries as well, as nearly all of their starting five for this season will be out for some injury or surgery, outside of DeMar DeRozan, who's without any designation.

Former Jazz big man from last year's roster, Drew Eubanks, will also be out of the mix due to a thumb injury.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Kings lands at 8 p.m. MT in Golden One Center, as Sacramento will have a rare opportunity to win four of their past five games, and thus push Utah one step closer to jumping further into this year's draft lottery.