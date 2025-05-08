Jazz Reveal Who Will Represent Team at 2025 NBA Draft Lottery
With only a few days to go until the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, the Utah Jazz have officially announced their representative for the events taking place in Chicago next week.
During an interview with Jazz owner Ryan Smith on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone, he went on to reveal that Ashley Smith, his wife and principal of Smith Entertainment Group will be set to take the stage for Utah at this year's lottery.
“My lucky charm, Ashley is going to go represent the Jazz there,” Smith said during the interview.
The Jazz will be positioned atop the list for odds in this year's lottery, tied with the best chances of securing the prized number one pick at 14.0% overall, along with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets, who will fill out the top three.
During last year's draft lottery, the Jazz ended up sending Lauri Markkanen to the festivities in Chicago, where we saw Utah drop one spot to 10th-overall, where they then went on to select Colorado wing Cody Williams later that June.
Since Smith acquired the Jazz in 2020, this will be Utah's third go around drawing in the lottery, this time with their best chances to acquire that long-awaited premier selection.
Time will tell if Ashley can bring the luck needed for this year's draft, and perhaps land Utah's first number one overall pick in franchise history along with it.
The 2025 NBA Draft will get going on Monday, May 12th in Chicago.