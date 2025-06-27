Jazz Select Local Prodigy in Early Draft Prediction
The Utah Jazz came away from the 2025 NBA draft with three collegiate stars to add to the roster, including Rutgers' Ace Bailey, Florida's Walter Clayton Jr., and Wisconsin's John Tonje.
The Jazz will hope to add these young faces to a core consisting of forward Lauri Markkanen and center Walker Kessler, who have stuck with Utah through constant trade rumors.
Following a 17-win season, which was an NBA low for the year, the Jazz unfortunately got stuck with the fifth-overall pick. Next year, the story could be different. A new ESPN projection has Utah drafting from the second-overall spot, which might be wishful thinking considering their recent lottery luck.
Not only do the Jazz pick second, but ESPN has the Jazz taking local kid and BYU Cougar AJ Dybantsa.
"Dybantsa has filled up the stat sheet everywhere he has played, but he didn't have a great season last year at Utah Prep," wrote ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony. "He looked better at the USA Basketball U19 World Cup in June, where he played more efficiently and dominated both ends. Every NBA team is searching for 6-9 wings in Dybantsa's mold who can score from anywhere, pass on the move and defend multiple positions."
"He's already enrolled at BYU, where he'll have the keys to the offense and the opportunity to show he's worthy of being the No. 1 pick -- a process that might begin this upcoming week at the FIBA U19 World Cup," continued Givony.
At 6-foot-9, Dybantsa fits the size requirement of professional play. He was the top-ranked small forward in the class of 2025 by ESPN and finished his high school career at Utah Prep. In 2022-23, Dybantsa won the Gatorade Men's Player of the Year award for basketball in the state of Massachusetts.
"It’s hard not to love his wiry and quick-twitch frame with his length and dynamism," wrote ESPN recruiting director Paul Biancardi. "At a very young age, he is already a multi-position defender with plus quickness. When it comes to scoring, his transition ability is advanced and so is his drive game. His jumper has shown early promise and his handle has the fluidity for him to evade and get past defenders. He’s got a quick release on his jumper and rebounds with explosive vertical ability and length. He also elevates well in tight spaces for tip-in put backs."
Dybantsa is expected to stand out at BYU in his freshman year, where he'll likely stay for one season before declaring for the draft. As Givony mentioned, Dybantsa will also participate in the FIBA U19 World Cup this week, with the first game scheduled to tip off at 11:15 a.m. tomorrow.
Jazz fans could start to think about drafting Dybantsa if next season goes south, or if Dybantsa underperforms and falls in draft projections.