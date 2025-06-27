Utah Jazz Make Major Ace Bailey Announcement
It looks like Ace Bailey will officially be headed to Utah this upcoming weekend, silencing any and all noise of the fifth-overall pick deciding not to report to the team.
According to a report from DraftExpress' Jonathan Givony, Ace Bailey will be coming to Utah on Saturday and will have his opening presser with the Utah Jazz set to take place on Sunday.
"We've had good communication with Ace Bailey and his representatives," the Jazz representative reported to Givony on Friday. "We feel good about everything. Ace and his family are coming to Utah tomorrow. We'll have a press conference Sunday and a practice Monday...This has always been the plan, including for our other rookies, Walter Clayton and John Tonje -- to let them go home and collect their belongings, and then fly right to summer league from Salt Lake City."
Bailey had been at the center of tons of buzz and rumors following the Jazz selecting him at pick five in Wednesday's first round. Bailey didn't go to Utah on Thursday like his fellow first-rounder Clayton Jr. did, and had a few rumblings of reportedly telling a team within the top-five of the draft that he wouldn't suit up if selected by them.
However, none of those rumors seems to carry much weight for Bailey's future with the Jazz. The Utah front office has continuously shown confidence in their decision to draft the Rutgers wing with their top-five pick, while Bailey himself and his representation have also expressed their excitement to join the Jazz in the days following his selection.
With the latest report from the Jazz brass, all of that chatter is now dispelled, as Bailey will officially be ready to go in Salt Lake City within the next 48 hours.
Expect to see Bailey, alongside fellow Jazz rookies Clayton Jr. and John Tonje, in the building on Sunday next to president of basketball operations, Austin Ainge, while the three will get the first chance to practice for their summer league debut sitting right around the corner next summer.