Jazz's Keyonte George Shares Year Two Takeaways
In what was an up-and-down sophomore campaign for Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, the 21-year-old shared in his end-of-season press conference that this season presented him with the most adversity he’s had in his young career.
It makes sense, as George has had some great success in his career. He’s a former five-star recruit, McDonald’s All-American, first-round pick, and was the Jazz’s starting point guard for much of his rookie year.
However, one thing is certain in this league, and basketball in general: development is rarely linear for prospects.
"I got better, learned some things, went through adversity," George said. "I was saying this within my circle: this year, I think I hit the most adversity I've probably ever had playing the game."
One positive is that George, who has a maturity well beyond his years, felt like this adversity was good for him.
“Now, I’m able to learn from it, and going into year three, I know how to handle different situations.”
This mindset should help him as he looks to continue refining and shaping his game into what will hopefully be a building block for this young Jazz team. Mistakes are part of the game and are especially common for young players trying to figure out how to win against the best competition in the world. Acknowledging his mistakes and where he needs to improve will give George the springboard needed to make improvements this summer.
Overall, George had a good second season in the league. He shared that his goal this season was to gain respect from his peers and those around the association, and he felt like he accomplished this.
George averaged just shy of 17 points and 6 assists per game this season, both were among the best numbers in his draft class. On top of that, he was asked to do a lot for the team, arguably more than most players in their first or second year in this league. While it came with bumps in the road, there were also plenty of bright moments which could get you excited about his and this team’s future.
Another theme from George’s press conference was consistency. Not just physically, where you have to work on your game and your body to stay ready for the rigors of an 82-game season, but also the mental focus that’s needed daily. What’s interesting is that consistency is arguably the thing that will determine what his future in this league could look like.
If he’s able to elevate his play closer to the ceiling of what he can do both offensively and defensively, George can develop into a core piece for this team. At the end of the day, the thing that separates the stars in this league is that they do it every night. It’s rare for 21-year-olds to do so, but George's recognition of the need for consistency is a good sign.
While he has a lot to work on this summer to refine his offensive game, get stronger, smarter, and more disciplined, the talent for George is apparent, and he has the right mindset. If he can continue to be consistent about his preparation and hard work, he’ll have a bright future in this league.