John Collins Sounds Off on Jazz's 'Frustrating' Season
The Utah Jazz undoubtedly had their challenges to endure across the course of the 2024-25 NBA season, and that's certainly so for the few veterans in the mix on the roster who were stationed within a young, rebuilding group, and in most cases, had very limited opportunities on the floor throughout the year.
For veteran forward John Collins, it was tough. While the 27-year-old did have a strong and productive season when he was on the floor, he only suited up for 40 showings across the year, and with it, saw his group take on a good chunk of losses in the process.
And while the Jazz's season was all in a big picture effort to develop young players and best position themselves for next month's lottery, for players like Collins, who sit around the prime of their careers with a desire to win right now, the long-spanning, grueling process from a team-building perspective can be challenging.
"Losing's not fun," Collins said at his end-of-season presser. "I think it just builds up, everybody gets tired of it. I feel like we have a group of winners here in the locker room. So, definitely frustrating from that standpoint. But, it's always necessary to look at the bright side of things, try to stay positive, and get what I can from this year."
When Collins had his reps, he was extremely solid –– averaging 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 52.7% shooting from the field and nearly 40.0% from three. Yet, when the team as a whole fails to reach over 20 victories on the year, that can take a toll on guys like Collins, even when things are going their way individually.
But even through the rough patches the team saw, Collins still recognizes the success he put together himself, while also seeing a bit of upside from his young guys through the turbulent season faced across recent months.
"I feel like I had a solid year personally," Collins continued. "I had a great group of young guys that I could lead and give knowledge to; guys with open ears... As well as just making a lot of new friends, new relationships here. Got comfortable in my environment, that's just big for me. I'm a very spiritual person, and it's always nice to feel balanced."
Of course, bottoming out at the end of the league standings isn't ideal for any team, but it's not to say this season wasn't without its positives around the roster.
For Collins, he looks to be on the upward swing both on and off the floor in terms of being adjusted and comfortable following year two in Utah, which could lead to some more good things lying ahead for year three.