Jordan Clarkson on Jazz's Young Core: 'I'm Trying to Get Them All Ready'
The Utah Jazz are rolling into this coming season with a budding and appealing young core, yet one veteran who cannot get lost in the shuffle is former Sixth Man of the Year recipient Jordan Clarkson.
The longest-tenured player on the Jazz roster will be entering his age-32 season and fifth season in Utah, now entering a new phase of his career as a leading veteran presence and guide for this team's group of young talent.
Clarkson spoke in an interview with Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report on how he's approaching his 11th-season pro.
"I'm just trying to put my experience out there for the younger guys," Clarkson said. "This is the most vocal I've been since I've played in terms of getting as much information to them as I can during the preseason as we get ready for the regular season."
"I'm trying to get them all ready. This is my first time being one of the older guys on the team, usually there are guys who are older than me who take on that role. But I'm stepping into that, and it's something new. I'm trying to communicate the best way I can with everybody."
Especially for a roster loaded with youth and talent in the backcourt, Clarkson's experience and role as a tested veteran should be a major assist for guys like second-year guard Keyonte George and rookies Isaiah Collier and Cody Williams.
Clarkson is coming off another season as a spark plug scorer off the bench, finishing the year averaging 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 55 games played. While we should still see Utah's top option in the second unit to produce on a numbers basis for his 2024-25 campaign, his impact as a mentor and tested leader for this young group should emerge once the season goes on as well.
Clarkson and the Jazz will be tipping off their regular season opener right around the corner, as the Memphis Grizzlies will travel to Delta Center on October 23rd.