Kevin Love Shares Initial Thoughts of Utah Jazz
Despite much speculation of the Utah Jazz and offseason trade acquisition Kevin Love being linked to a buyout agreement before the next NBA season tipped off, heading into training camp, the 18-year veteran still remains onboard the roster, gearing up for the year ahead.
It's an interesting situation for Love to be a part of. Following his trade from the Miami Heat, he'll be the oldest and longest-tenured league veteran on the Jazz roster, and sits at the latter half of his NBA career, now set to start in Utah.
Likely not the most expected outcome for the five-time All-Star heading into the summer, but nonetheless, he's ready to make an impact however he can in his new home.
So how does Love plan to approach the season on a rebuilding, youth-driven squad like the Jazz?
In his mind, he's simply coming into camp working to be in shape, and be of service wherever he can, and that starts with being a veteran mentor to the Jazz's young crew.
"I've seen a lot, and I've done a lot in this league," Love said during his media day presser. "As far as being a vet, and imparting wisdom: knowing to keep it light, getting through to guys, being curious about other guys as well, and what makes them tick and how I can get the best out of them. That's where I feel like I can help in a very big way."
Love has seen his fair share of action since being drafted nearly 20 years ago. He's been at All-Star-level heights and part of a championship win with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. He's also been a part of dark days with both the Cavs and the Minnesota Timberwolves to get a full picture of what does and doesn't work in the league.
That's an extremely valuable piece to have in a young locker room like what the Jazz have. And while it might not be the winningest core in the league for next season, Love is well aware of the landscape at hand and is ready and willing to keep up his end of the bargain to fill his role.
"I think the one thing I can do is come in in shape, mind wrapped around the situation that I find myself in," Love said. "[I'm] fully aware of where the team is, and them wanting to hit on younger guys, and draft well and acquire assets. I mean, that's what this league is, right? Especially when you're in the position that we're in now and you look at a certain run way."
"This isn't an accident, like, Danny and Austin [Ainge] have done this before. They're brilliant in how they've navigated this space. But, again, I just want to be a value add in any way that I can. I know that the aprons and CBA is not partial to veterans now, but I know that veterans matter."
Despite the chatter of a buyout being the lead conversation starter on Love this offseason, and a playoff-level team being his ultimate destination, it appears he's instead bought in with the rebuilding Jazz, and is willing to do what it takes to be of help however he can.
"Whether that's playing, not playing, being a great voice, showing up for the guys," Love said. "Again, it's just about serving. In a lot of ways, this can be an ungrateful league. I'm just grateful that I'm heading into my 18th season and still looked at as a value add."
"So, that's kind of my mindset. Not making expectations or making assumptions on anything... Just putting my best foot forward every day."