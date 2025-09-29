Utah Jazz's Walker Kessler Frustrated Amid Contract Stalemate
Days before training camp kicked off for the Utah Jazz and around the NBA, reports surfaced of fourth-year center Walker Kessler likely not coming to terms on a contract extension before the new season gets underway, as those discussions could be tabled come next summer.
The signs still point towards the Jazz and Kessler eventually coming to terms on a long-term agreement in due time. Both sides have expressed their desire to keep the marriage going, the 24-year-old big man fits perfectly into Utah's young core as their five-man of the future and should get paid a nice raise in the process.
But as of media day and the start of preparation for next season, that agreement has yet to come to form between the Jazz and Kessler.
And while Kessler doesn't want to make a big commotion about his contract situation heading into his season, the Jazz made it clear on media day that he would be "a little frustrated" if he didn't get signed to a new deal before the season.
"I don't want to talk about it after today," Kessler said of his contract negotiations. "Tomorrow's training camp, start of the season, I don't want it to be a distractor for me or my teammates. With that being said, I'm definitely a little frustrated if I don't [get signed]."
Make no mistake, Kessler loves Utah and everything involving the Jazz, and wants to get pen to paper on a new deal if and when that opportunity develops.
Thus far into the offseason, the gears have yet to spin in the right direction, and could lead to Kessler suiting up this year on an expiring rookie deal. But even without a long-term deal set in stone, the Jazz big man plans to play the best winning basketball he can as long as he's in Utah.
"I love Utah. I love the fanbase. I love my teammates. I love the coaches. And as long as I have a Utah Jazz jersey on, I will play winning basketball, and I want to. I love it."
Kessler had his best year in a Jazz uniform during his last season, averaging his highest points and rebounds mark of his career, while still remaining the most impactful defender on the floor for Utah as their anchor in the frontcourt.
This season, the stage is set for a similarly strong campaign as a critical piece in the starting frontcourt and Utah's overall defensive prowess, and perhaps there's an even better season ahead.
But that big contract extension following his rookie deal may have to wait one more summer before officially developing. If the Jazz and Kessler do table those discussions till next offseason, it could allow Kessler to hit restricted free agency, or the two sides could even find an agreement far before next July rolls around.
Nonetheless, it'll certainly be a situation worth monitoring until Kessler finally gets the pay day he deserves.