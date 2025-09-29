Utah Jazz Exec Weighs In on Lauri Markkanen Trade Rumors
A couple of weeks before Utah Jazz media day and training camp got off and rolling, chatter surfaced from NBA insider Zach Lowe on The Zach Lowe Show about whether Lauri Markkanen would be on the Jazz roster in a year's time.
In Lowe's mind, he didn't see that as the most likely outcome in the cards.
"I mean, the more I just look at the league landscape and zoom out and talk to people... I can't imagine a scenario where Lauri Markkanen is on the Jazz in a year," Lowe said on The Zach Lowe Show (26:37).
It's far from the first trade rumor that Markkanen has been linked to throughout the summer with Utah, and it certainly won't be the last, considering the buzz has encircled the Jazz forward since he emerged as the All-Star talent we know him as today.
But when asking Jazz president Austin Ainge about Lowe's prediction during Utah's media day, he didn't see that as the case. Instead, as he and the front office have consistently voiced, they're huge fans of Markkanen, seeing him as a core component to what they're building for now and the future.
"Don't agree with that, and I love Zach," Ainge said of Lowe's prediction.
"Look, huge fan of Lauri. Lauri's awesome. He's really good, and Lauri could and hopefully is a part of our next teams when we're going up. Part of the greatness of Lauri is that he fits with anyone. He is so versatile at his size. However we can build this thing; he can fit literally on any team."
It's that outstanding versatility and multiple ways to fit into any lineup that certainly helps his case to remain in Utah. For a Jazz roster that doesn't quite have a truly outlined identity amid their ever-developing youth movement, having a malleable, veteran piece in the frontcourt like Markkanen is an extremely valuable piece to have in the rotation, and can be for years to come.
Of course, no one in the NBA is truly untouchable. Anybody has a price; even Luka Doncic, as proven through the unfolding of last year's trade deadline. But Markkanen to be dealt from Utah would really have to come with the right offer in exchange for his services.
For Ainge, he hopes to keep Markkanen, a huge factor for Utah on and off the court, around for the next iteration of a Jazz playoff roster.
"I joked that, obviously, no one is untradeable. If a trade came in for me, I would convince Ryan [Smith] to take it. This is how it goes. But, no, Lauri, we hope to have him around here long-term. He's been a huge asset to our organization on and off the court."
For now, it feels pretty certain that Markkanen will remain in the fold leading into the season after months of speculation this offseason. And in the mind of Ainge and the rest of the front office, they hope to keep their beloved star in the fold for as long as they can.