Keyonte George Emerging as Leader for Utah Jazz
Earlier this week, the Utah Jazz hosted their media day for the 2025-26 NBA season. They got to show off their upgraded new jerseys, take pictures, and interact with the media.
Of the many things that stood out, Keyonte George stepping into a leadership role for this young team was undoubtedly one of the brightest spots.
George, who's still just 21 years old, was asked if he thought this was an important year for him. His response was unique and pointed to the growth he's made in his young career:
"I think obviously, the nature of [this season], it is important, but I think the main thing for me is the team. Worrying about the team. Worrying about how we can get better. I think the main thing for me this year is just about we instead of me."- Keyonte George
The soon-to-be third-year player out of Baylor is certainly saying the right things, but reports coming out of camp backed up what George said.
In new President of Basketball Operations, Austin Ainge's opening remarks, he had this to say about George.
"Keyonte, I thought, particularly had a big leadership role this summer. He took guys to Dallas and showed them around and got them in the gym. He was kind of orchestrating a lot of the social activities, they went to football games, and hikes, and all these types of things... He's used some of his leadership skills bringing these guys together."- Austin Ainge
That's a pretty encouraging thing to hear from the new boss. While Ainge didn't draft him, the two guys who did in Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik, are still in the front office. To hear that George has impressed the front office with his leadership is encouraging for such a young player.
George, after being drafted 16th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft Class, has had an up-and-down two years with the team while being asked to shoulder a heavy burden in this team's backcourt. Despite some of his struggles, I remain a believer in him, and his character is a big reason why.
George reportedly spent the majority of the summer in Salt Lake City working with the Jazz staff to improve his game. While he's always been a student of the game, his dedication to improving and not only being a great player in this league, but a leader for this Jazz rebuild is incredibly encouraging.
George averaged slightly under 17 points and 6 assists per game last season- both very solid numbers for a second-year guard.
While his defensive impact and overall offensive efficiency have to improve, he's done the things needed to make those improvements heading into next season. He has the raw talent to be a very good player in this league; hopefully, this is the year he'll put all the pieces together.
While George is focused solely on making the Jazz better, taking an individual step forward as a player will go a long way in doing so.
After a productive summer, the arrow is pointing up for the young player who's becoming a leader for this Jazz team: Keyonte George.