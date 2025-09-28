Kevin Love's Utah Jazz Jersey Number Revealed
Kevin Love's jersey number for the Utah Jazz has just been revealed as training camp and media day loom right around the corner.
According to Etienne Catalan on X, Love will be wearing number 42–– the same number he's worn with both the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Love has also worn the number 0 in his career, specifically during his time with the Cavaliers from 2014 to 2023. But, of course, that number belongs to third-year Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks, so Love likely wasn't getting his hands on that.
Instead, he'll go to another familiar look–– a number that, for the Jazz, hasn't been worn in over 20 years. The last sight of 42 in Utah comes from Tom Gugliotta, who last donned that jersey in 2004.
Love, after initially being expected to be bought out from the Jazz following his three-team trade from the Miami Heat earlier involving the Los Angeles Clippers and John Collins in the summer, will instead be on track to start training camp in Utah as the oldest, most tenured league veteran in the locker room.
His last season in Miami, he appeared in a total of 23 games to average 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in just over 10 minutes a night, shooting 35.7% from the field.
Will a buyout come to form in the near future with the Jazz? That verdict, to this point, remains to be seen.
All signs and reports to this point have hinted towards no serious buyout discussions being in place for the five-time All-Star for the time being. But that could quickly change once the season gets rolling and rosters become more ironed out.
There's a world where Love gets bought out before the season, he could get bought out or traded in the middle of the season, and there's even a slight possibility (while probably the least likely) he rides out his expiring contract for the entire year in Utah. All options seem to be on the table at this point.
But while that process works itself out, as long as he's in Salt Lake City, he'll be an interesting veteran piece in a Jazz locker room around a bundle of young players to run with. And, of course, he'll be rocking the number 42 on the back of his jersey throughout the way.