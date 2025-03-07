Keyonte George Status Update Ahead of Jazz vs. Raptors
The Utah Jazz are set to get some reinforcements for Friday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors.
According to the Jazz's latest injury report, Keyonte George has been updated as active after being listed as questionable with an illness before tip-off.
George missed the action in Utah's last contest vs. the Washington Wizards, one ultimately ending in a 113-115 loss. Now, he's back in the fold and may be in to start considering the Jazz's extensive absences still remaining out of the mix.
In 51 games played, George has averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists, shooting 39.7% shooting from the field. Following the All-Star break, the sophomore has made some considerable noise, posting 18.1 points a night making 43.1% of his shots from deep.
The Jazz will still be without considerable firepower from their lineup, being without names like Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, and Lauri Markkanen, and will even be without new addition Jaden Springer –– a new entry to the injury report, listed as out with low back soreness.
Expect this to be another chance for the Jazz's young talent, and maybe a strong performance from George in his return back to the rotation.
Tip-off for Jazz vs. Raptors lands at 5:30 PM MT.
