Jazz Land Pelicans' Brandon Ingram in Latest NBA Trade Proposal

While we may stand just over a month away from the tip-off of a new NBA season, the chatter surrounding potential blockbuster trades and ideas of those moves coming to form around the league has yet to slow down ahead of the fresh year.
It's especially the case for the Utah Jazz, as they stand as a team with ample room and ability to make a big move to their personnel if they choose. Considering the significant assets on both their roster and in their stash of draft capital across the next half-decade, the minute an impact player hits the market as a potential mover, the Jazz could strike as a key suitor to make a trade happen.
That scenario could eventually be the case for the Jazz when concerning New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, a name that's been widely mentioned around the trade market this summer, and could still have an opportunity to be moved late in the offseason if the right package comes about.
In Bleacher Report's newest set of trade proposals, Grant Hughes threw out an interesting hypothetical to connect the Jazz with Ingram, throwing out a potential trade package to send both Walker Kessler and John Collins to New Orleans in exchange for the 1x All-Star-- with no additional draft picks being involved for either side.
Hughes dished his reasoning to do this deal from the Jazz's perspective, noting that Ingram could be a "buy-low" candidate that Utah can take a chance on, effectively rehabilitating his value and utilizing his services down the line either as a deadline flip or inking him to an extension:
"Utah is one of the few organizations with the right combination of characteristics to take on Ingram. For Danny Ainge and Co., Ingram could be a buy-low candidate worth keeping on an extension or a player whose value it rehabilitates ahead of a trade-deadline flip. The Jazz are flexible, don't need picks, and can afford to take chances other teams won't—on players exactly like Ingram."- Grant Hughes, Bleacher Report
While Ingram has been a hot name around NBA circles concerning potential trades this summer as a result of his contract situation and New Orleans's addition of Dejounte Murray, his interest around the league seems to have not quite matched up. As a result, the Jazz could capitalize on the lack of intrigue to bring in an effective, talented player who can work around their timeline.
Hughes went on to also shake out the rationale behind New Orleans's side of things, describing the extensive depth at the position and salary cap wrinkles that could lead to a deal like this coming to fruition:
"New Orleans already has Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III ready to take over the wing spots between Dejounte Murray and Zion Williamson. Ingram's departure would still hurt, but not as much as it would if he walked away for nothing over the summer. The longer the Pels wait, the lower their return on Ingram may be. If they're not going to pay him, it'd be best to move him sooner than later."- Grant Hughes, Bleacher Report, cont.
Ingram is coming off a season in New Orleans where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on 49.2% shooting from the field and 35.5% shooting from three-point range. It was his fifth straight season averaging over 20 PPG with the Pelicans, and would be a welcomed addition to any team's offensive unit in the event of a trade.
For the Jazz, Ingram would be a strong secondary scorer to place next to Lauri Markkanen on the wing, adding another layer to an already appealing Utah offense. This roster has struggled to find an effective two-way wing talent since the start of their rebuild process, and while drafting Cody Williams at 10th overall is a great start, Ingram mitigates that issue much more effectively.
Of course, parting ways with Collins and Kessler takes a hit to the frontcourt, but this roster has a few candidates to look toward to mend those holes. Taylor Hendricks and Kyle Filipowski are young options who could find a bigger role without either in the fold, and we could even see Markkanen see some extended time as a small ball five as well.
It's a risk, but if the talent is there for the Jazz to pounce on for the chance to buy low and sell high, it's hard to hate the idea of taking a swing.
