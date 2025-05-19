Inside The Jazz

NBA Insider Gets Honest on Utah Jazz's Chances to Trade for No. 1 Pick

Will the Utah Jazz make a shocking move to acquire the number one pick?

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) walks off the court after losing to the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Could the Utah Jazz have what it takes to trade up to the number one pick in the draft, and with it, select the projected top selection in the draft, Cooper Flagg?

You might not want to hold your breath on it.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Dallas Mavericks are all but certain they'll be taking Cooper Flagg with their number-one pick, noting the selection as untouchable even in a trade for a potential superstar.

"After making the biggest leap in NBA draft lottery history to land the No. 1 overall pick, theDallas Mavericks plan to select Duke forward Cooper Flagg and will not entertain the possibility of trading away the pick for a proven superstar, sources told ESPN... Sources told ESPN that Patrick Dumont, who just finished his first year as the Mavs' governor, considers the opportunity to be in position to draft a generational talent such as Flagg a "gift." While Dumont has given Harrison great leeway to run basketball operations, the governor has final decision on all personnel matters."

The Cooper Flagg dream was a fun one for the Jazz while it lasted, but in the end, it was just that: a dream.

And while a trade possibility for that top slot is definitely eye-catching, it seems that even for a superstar, MVP-level talent like Giannis Antetokoumpo, the Mavericks and their ownership would also shoot that idea down. Simply, Flagg is their guy, and all signs point to the Duke product dawining that Dallas hat at the end of next month.

As for the Jazz, their draft situation looks a bit different.

Instead of landing that gift of Flagg in their laps after a brutal season of taking and a franchise-record amount of losses, Utah infamously fell down to their slot at pick five, and now are forced to pivot in another direction for next month's draft.

Perhaps a trade up to a more attainable selection like pick two from the San Antonio Spurs, or three with the Philadelphia 76ers, would be more within the realm of reason. And if so, that could be the jolt this Jazz rebuild needs to get one of the top young prospects available in this class, and find another strong cornerstone to build around for the future.

Those doors at least remain open for a draft blockbuster to go down if Danny Ainge and the Jazz can see the stars align, and with an opportunistic front office like Utah has, it's hard to totally count out that possibility. But as for Flagg coming to Salt Lake City, that's not happening any time soon.

