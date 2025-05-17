Utah Jazz's Walker Kessler Gets Honest About Lack of Recognition
Despite developing into one of the better young pieces on the Utah Jazz's roster during the past season, third-year center Walker Kessler has still managed to face a slight lack of recognition in being widely considered as one of the best budding big men the league has to offer.
Whether it be due to the rebuilding team state of the Jazz and their lack of success faced this past season, a market-size issue, or based on the ups and downs Kessler has faced throughout his early career, it's led to Utah's defensive anchor now becoming one of the most underrated big men out there. This past season, the 23-year-old averaged career-bests nearly across the board, and with it could effectively come a major rookie extension later this summer.
But how does the man himself feel about the lack of credit coming his way following a strong season of production?
For Kessler, there clearly a human aspect to the situation, but throughout the shade coming his way, he tries to control what he can control.
"The ego in me obviously gets a little upset," Kessler said during an interview on the Pat Bev Podcast. "The human side, I do like to be in those conversations, because I know I belong in those conversations. Like you said, the stats don't lie, but at the end of the day, I can't help who they're going to talk about, or what they're going to say, so I've got to keep control of what I do–– which is competing my ass off in every game, playing hard, doing the things it takes to win, and it shows up in ways like that.
"Going into the year, I'm not really thinking, like, 'I've got to average this amount', or 'I've got to get this amount, it's just being Walker, basically.' And that's being consistent with everything I do, and then obviously as the years come, just trying to expand my game, especially on the offensive side."
Last season, Kessler appeared in 58 total games to put together 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in 30 minutes a night, and looking for what's to come, there's definitely some extensive room for growth.
The further that Kessler can hone into his role as an offensive threat, and with it, become a dominant two-way impact player in Utah's frontcourt, the further he can climb his way up the NBA ladder as a top young big man in the game.
For Jazz fans, it's more than clear what type of talent the team has now and moving forward in the form of Walker Kessler. It just might take a bit more time for the rest of the league to truly take notice.