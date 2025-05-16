Utah Jazz Showing Interest in Michigan State Guard Prospect
The Utah Jazz have another reported pre-draft interview to their name in the days following this week's lottery.
According to Josh Robbins of The Athletic, the Jazz have met with Michigan State guard Jase Richardson while at the NBA Draft Combine.
Along with the Jazz, the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors have also met with Richardson during the combine, with the Chicago Bulls also scheduled to meet with him later in the week.
Richardson, the 6-foot-3, 19-year-old guard and son of former NBA player Jason Richardson, comes off one season in the mix for the Spartans. Within 36 games, he put together 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 49.3% shooting from the field and 41.2% from three.
For the Jazz, Richardson could have a variety of interesting fits down the board, whether it be with Utah's second first-round pick at 21, or one of their two second-rounders if he falls in their lap, and of course, if they like what they see during their pre-draft scouting.
Utah does have a strong core of young guards as is, but in the event they want to continue bolstering that group in next month's draft, Richardson could have some appealing upside to take note of as a potentially solid scorer and shooter at the next level.
The 2025 NBA Draft will kick off on Wednesday, June 25th in New York.
