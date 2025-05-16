Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz Showing Interest in Michigan State Guard Prospect

The Utah Jazz are staying busy in their pre-draft scouting.

Jared Koch

Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jase Richardson (11) in the second half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Mississippi Rebels at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jase Richardson (11) in the second half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Mississippi Rebels at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Utah Jazz have another reported pre-draft interview to their name in the days following this week's lottery.

According to Josh Robbins of The Athletic, the Jazz have met with Michigan State guard Jase Richardson while at the NBA Draft Combine.

Along with the Jazz, the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors have also met with Richardson during the combine, with the Chicago Bulls also scheduled to meet with him later in the week.

Richardson, the 6-foot-3, 19-year-old guard and son of former NBA player Jason Richardson, comes off one season in the mix for the Spartans. Within 36 games, he put together 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 49.3% shooting from the field and 41.2% from three.

For the Jazz, Richardson could have a variety of interesting fits down the board, whether it be with Utah's second first-round pick at 21, or one of their two second-rounders if he falls in their lap, and of course, if they like what they see during their pre-draft scouting.

Utah does have a strong core of young guards as is, but in the event they want to continue bolstering that group in next month's draft, Richardson could have some appealing upside to take note of as a potentially solid scorer and shooter at the next level.

The 2025 NBA Draft will kick off on Wednesday, June 25th in New York.

Recommended Articles

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

Home/News