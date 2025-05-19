ESPN Reveals Intriguing Prediction for Utah Jazz's No. 5 Pick
The 2025 NBA Draft is creeping up for the Utah Jazz. While we're still a ways away from discovering the verdict of how this front office will utilize their top-five draft pick later this June, we've started to get a few eye-catching predictions around various outlets concerning how pick 5 could inevitably unravel.
Of course, Utah likely won't end up with a name like Cooper Flagg, or even one like Dylan Harper or Ace Bailey, who look primed to go within the top three slots on the board. But that doesn't mean the Jazz can't find strong value with where they're selecting, with a handful of notable guys worthy of that top-five pick.
In the eyes of ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony, the Jazz are a potentially strong destination for Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears, who he slots in as the number-five pick in his latest two-round mock:
"Dropping from the projected No. 1 slot ahead of the lottery to the No. 5 pick was a setback for Utah's fan base and front office, creating questions about the team's timeline and the value of undergoing another painful season hunting for a top pick in 2026. With the roster in significant need of star power, it makes sense to take a long look at a prospect such as Fears, who had an outstanding season at Oklahoma despite -- at 18 years old -- being one of the youngest players in college basketball. His combination of size, speed, pace, shotmaking and shot creation gives him significant long-term upside, as he can get anywhere on the floor to create for teammates, finish skillfully in the lane or head to the free throw line."
Fears has tons of upside as one of the more appealing guard prospects within the entire class. Combining his youth, physical ability, and scoring upside, there's a lot to like in his trajectory to have a nice rotational spot in the backcourt, wherever he ends up.
For the Jazz in particular, Fears could be yet another strong factor to place in their young guard rotation, and considering their current rebuilding state, it gives the Oklahoma product ample wiggle room to develop and progress during his early time in the league without pressure to win right away.
"Drafting Fears would likely have a roster trickle-down effect, as the Jazz selected point guards (Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier) in each of the past two drafts. The biggest questions revolve around the long-term status of Markkanen, a two-time All-Star who would have an active market if the Jazz were open to trading him. Going from the NBA's worst record (17-65) to the No. 5 pick was a stern reminder of the pitfalls of rebuilding, but it's unclear how else the Jazz can take the next step in building a championship-contending roster."
As long as the Jazz stick and pick without any drastic moves around the board, Fears will remain among the short list of potential prospects who could be on the verge of heading to Salt Lake City if this brass is fans of what he could provide at the next level. As an offensive threat alone, he's got a great case to be the guy at five.
The 2025 NBA Draft will get going on Wednesday, June 25th in New York.